Scots Dominate at 13-5A X-Country Meet

The Highland Park boys and girls each won team titles at the District 13-5A cross country meet on Thursday at Myers Park in McKinney.

Both HP squads qualified for the Class 5A Region II meet on Nov. 9 at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex. The state meet will be Nov. 23 in Round Rock.

The girls were especially dominant against their district foes, sweeping the top four places in the individual standings. Cameron Fawcett won the race in 19 minutes, 5 seconds — more than a minute ahead of teammate Charlotte Hudson in the runner-up spot.

They were followed by Isabel Blaylock in third place and Alli Grace Ott in fourth. Grace Hathaway and Ashley Goldman also finished in the top 10 for the Lady Scots.

In the boys race, HP’s Ethan Moss was third individually in a time of 19:43, while teammates William Jaudes and Hunter Hegi also placed in the top 10.