Texas Women’s Foundation Seeks Nominations for Awards

The Texas Women’s Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2021 Maura Award and Young Leader Award, which recognize those who have positively impacted the lives of women and girls.

Nominations are open online, and the deadline for submissions is November 13. The award recipients will be honored at the Leadership Forum & Awards Event in spring 2021.

For 42 years, the Maura “Women Helping Women” Award has recognized those who have led the way in improving lives for women and girls in Texas. Nominees must meet the following criteria: utilize their role in leadership to advance opportunities to serve the unique needs of women and girls, have spent an extended period of time in service helping women and girls, be a former or current Texas resident, and must be 40 years of age or older.

The Texas Women’s Foundation’s Young Leader Award recognizes leadership exhibited by a Texan. Nominees must meet the following criteria: achieve success in a field, initiative, or sector, create a path of opportunity for others to follow, be a former or current Texas resident, and must be between 18 and 39 years of age.