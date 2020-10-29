Thursday, October 29, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Jennifer Biry (AT&T, Presenting Sponsor), Dr. HaeSung Han (Young Leader honoree), Retta Miller (event co-chair), Brenda L. Jackson (selection committee co-chair), Ana Hernandez (Maura honoree), Dee Dee Bates (Maura honoree), Sally Dunning (Maura honoree), Nicole Small (Maura honoree), Ashlee Kleinert (Maura honoree), Thear Suzuki (event co-chair), Caren Lock (TXWF former chairwoman), Ana Rodriguez (Young Leader honoree), and Roslyn Dawson Thompson (TXWF president & CEO) at the 2019 event. Photo: Kristina Bowman/Texas Women’s Foundation.
Community Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Texas Women’s Foundation Seeks Nominations for Awards

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

The Texas Women’s Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2021 Maura Award and Young Leader Award, which recognize those who have positively impacted the lives of women and girls.

Nominations are open online, and the deadline for submissions is November 13. The award recipients will be honored at the Leadership Forum & Awards Event in spring 2021.

For 42 years, the Maura “Women Helping Women” Award has recognized those who have led the way in improving lives for women and girls in Texas. Nominees must meet the following criteria: utilize their role in leadership to advance opportunities to serve the unique needs of women and girls, have spent an extended period of time in service helping women and girls, be a former or current Texas resident, and  must be 40 years of age or older. 

The Texas Women’s Foundation’s Young Leader Award recognizes leadership exhibited by a Texan. Nominees must meet the following criteria: achieve success in a field, initiative, or sector, create a path of opportunity for others to follow, be a former or current Texas resident, and must be between 18 and  39 years of age.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *