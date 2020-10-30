Longhorns Rebound by Crushing Sunset

In need of a bounce-back win, W.T. White responded in a major way on Thursday, blanking Sunset 56-0 at Sprague Stadium.

The Longhorns (3-3, 3-1) posted their second shutout this season, and will carry momentum into a bye week while remaining in solid contention for a playoff spot in District 6-5A Div. I.

WTW scored almost at will against the overmatched Bison (1-3, 0-3), including a 62-yard touchdown pass from Jason Salinas to Dejon Baker on the team’s first offensive snap.

That same duo connected for another score on the next drive, followed by a Salinas touchdown run that gave the Longhorns an early 20-0 cushion.

Later, WTW reached the end zone on all five of its second-half possessions. Daviawn Bishop tallied two touchdown runs as part of the balanced attack. Elijah Edwards and Johnathon Ware also scored.

The Longhorns will return to action on Nov. 13 against Samuell at Loos Stadium.