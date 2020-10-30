Friday, October 30, 2020

Luke’s Lawn Ready For Halloween

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Luke’s Lawn is back this year with more inflatables.

Luke Jackson, 14, has been collecting inflatable Halloween decorations and turning his family’s house in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue into a local tradition for the last six years. 

Jackson previously said he decided to turn it into a fundraiser for Cancer Support Community North Texas in memory of his father and grandmother, and now his grandfather, who died of pancreatic cancer this year. To donate, visit Luke’s Lawn’s website.

What was once four inflatable Halloween characters, has grown to 25 and been extended through the entire holiday season to include Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed decor.

