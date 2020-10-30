Friday, October 30, 2020

Need More Information on the Dallas ISD Bond?

For many Dallas voters, a $3.7 billion bond package is also at the end of your November ballot.

Our October People-Powered Election Survey indicated that 22.8% of our readers still want more information about the bond before they feel like they can make an educated vote – while those for and against the bond were evenly split at 20.3% each.

You can find all of our bond coverage here, but we’re also sharing this video from Faith Commons, a multi-faith organization based in Dallas.

