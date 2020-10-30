Supporting The Family Place More Important Than Ever

As a longtime Dallas resident, I have had the pleasure of volunteering with The Family Place the past few years.

Click here to view more Inside the Cause stories

I got connected with the Dallas-based family violence agency through a friend and have been passionate about the organization’s mission since the beginning.

Many of us, myself included, tend to take for granted having a safe place to come home to and live.

The Family Place has opened my eyes to just how many people are trapped at home with their abuser and in dangerous situations.

It’s beyond rewarding and meaningful to be a part of an agency that helps victims of family violence become survivors by providing countless resources and services free of charge.

It’s now more important than ever to give back to The Family Place. Records show that domestic violence hotline calls have increased in the midst of COVID-19.

Volunteers serve an integral role at The Family Place. The gifts and talents that each of us brings support the agency’s efforts to keep an open door to women and children in trouble throughout DFW.

Elisabeth McHugh

Another way to give back to The Family Place during this time is to participate in their popular 10-day Partners Card shopping fundraiser. For $75, a Partners Card can save you 20% off at retailers and 10% off at restaurants at hundreds of participants across North Texas.

The purchase of one Partners Card provides one night of safety for a victim of family violence at The Family Place.

I write out my Partners Card shopping list well in advance each year for holiday gift shopping.

By using my Partners Card, I know that I am both saving money and saving lives.

Elisabeth McHugh volunteers at The Family Place. Visit familyplace.org/membership/volunteer to learn more about volunteering there. Partners Card takes place Oct. 30 to Nov. 8. Get a card at familyplace.org/partners-card/buy-a-card.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.