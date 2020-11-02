Parish, Nolan Bump Showdown to Nov. 13

Parish Episcopal has cleared the first two hurdles in its three-game gauntlet to end the regular season. But the final challenge will have to wait.

The Panthers and Fort Worth Nolan agreed to postpone their TAPPS district game one week, and will now meet on Nov. 13 in Fort Worth. Both teams are undefeated, and the winner will claim a top seed in the playoffs.

In its quest to defend the TAPPS 6A state title, Parish (6-0) has been stellar. The Panthers avenged their only loss from last year on Oct. 23 against Fort Worth All Saints, then used a dramatic comeback to knock off Plano John Paul II in overtime on Friday in a rematch of the 2019 championship game.

This year, the TAPPS playoffs will get underway on Nov. 20, with the state championship game slated for Dec. 12.