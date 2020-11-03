It’s Been a Rough Year – How About Some Self-Care?

There’s been a tornado, a major pandemic, a lockdown, and a major election. It’s a lot.

And that’s why the Semones Family YMCA has embarked on a mission to help members and residents take time out of their busy schedules for self-care.

The Y, located at 4322 Northaven Road, will offer a community forum Wednesday, Nov. 4, entitled Self-Care in Stressful Times: Spirit, Mind, and Body.

The event is free and open to the community, and starts at 6 p.m., and will be held outdoors with appropriate social distancing. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on, as table seating will be limited and on first-come, first-served basis.

The panel will include:

Spirit: Rev. Mark S. Anderson- Rector, St. Lukes Episcopal Church

Mind: Dr. Brad Schwall, President & CEO for The Center for Integrative Counseling and Psychology

Body: Marlyn Becker, Semones Family Y Director, Health & Wellness

Brian Jensen, the voice of the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team, will moderate the event. There will also be time allotted for questions from the audience.

For those who would rather watch from home, the event will be streamed on the Semones Family YMCA Facebook page via Facebook Live.

To RSVP, go to https://bit.ly/31MAViU.