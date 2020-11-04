Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TRICKED OUT?

A rogue gardener? Or maybe a mischievous trick-or-treater? Overnight before 11:07 a.m. Nov. 1, a neighborhood nuisance snatched mulch and a flower pot from the front yard of a 69-year-old woman’s home in the 6400 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

27 Tuesday

Online records don’t show a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 7400 block of Wellcrest Drive.

At 3:57 p.m., officers gave an unwelcomed visitor a trespassing warning for shoplifting at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 6:36 p.m.: a 45-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 8700 block of Tulane Boulevard.

28 Wednesday

Burglarized overnight before 9:28 a.m.: a home in the 7000 block of Prestonshire Lane.

29 Thursday

Online records didn’t show a reporting time for a theft in the parking lot at NorthPark Center.

30 Friday

Before 3:05 a.m., a burglar broke the door at Streets Fine Chicken at Forest Lane and Dallas North Tollway.

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at the Cooper Hotel Conference Center & Spa on Preston Road.

Before 12:01 p.m., a crook snatched stuff from a vacant lot in the 4500 block of Isabella Lane.

Things got testy before 12:35 p.m. at Quest Diagonostics at Central Expressway and Forest Lane, where an unruly visitor broke a glass door and used finger nails to scratch a 49-year-old female employee.

Burglarized before 5:07 p.m.: a home in the 6800 block of Del Norte Lane.

31 Saturday

Arrested at 5:28 a.m.: a man, age not provided, who was accused of traffic violations in the 4200 block of Beaver Brook Place.

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting from the Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest.

Reported at 12:43 p.m.: a theft from a 31-year-old woman outside her home in the 5100 block of Meadow Crest Drive.

1 Sunday

Issued at 5:54 p.m.: a criminal trespassing warning after officers responded to a possible burglary in progress at a vacant home in the 4700 block of Roxbury Lane.