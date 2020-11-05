House of the Month: 4345 Manning Lane

This genuinely inspiring custom home on a .546 acre corner lot in Preston Hollow was built by Phillip Jennings in 2012 and updated in 2016.

Enjoy Santa Barbara-style living at its finest with exquisite attention to detail and many authentic finishes. The large gourmet kitchen comes equipped for even the most discerning chef, complete with French doors opening to a charming herb garden.

The downstairs owners suite has vaulted and beamed ceilings, another private patio with an outdoor fireplace, and views of the beautiful backyard.

This unique floorplan features three en-suite bedrooms, a hidden loft, two separate offices with fireplaces, and multiple patio niches. The resort-like backyard has a pool and spa, putting green, back patio with fireplace, kitchen, and a three-car attached garage.

