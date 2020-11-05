Thursday, November 5, 2020

Sophomore guard Madison Heiss is one of several returnees on the Highland park girls roster. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
HP Girls Optimistic Heading Into Opener

It’s time to get the ball rolling for Highland Park, which will begin the girls basketball season on Friday at Arlington Seguin.

The Lady Scots, who have won district titles in each of the past two seasons, will play their home opener on Monday against Rockwall-Heath.

Although the season is beginning on schedule, this year’s nondistrict slate does not include any tournaments — as mandated by the UIL as a public health precaution related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Scot Classic tournament has been cancelled.

However, HP intends to play 14 games (including 10 away from home) prior to the start of the District 13-5A schedule in mid-December. The league slate has not been finalized, but will feature two games apiece against Crandall, Greenville, Mesquite Poteet, West Mesquite, Forney, North Forney, and Royse City.

LADY SCOTS 2020 NONDISTRICT SCHEDULE

DateOpponentTime
Nov. 6at Arlington Seguin6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9Rockwall-Heath6:30 p.m.
Nov. 13at Coppell6:30 p.m.
Nov. 16at Bishop Lynch6:30 p.m.
Nov. 20at Richardson Berkner6:30 p.m.
Nov. 21Garland Naaman Forest12:30 p.m.
Nov. 23at Mansfield Legacy6:30 p.m.
Nov. 30at McKinney6:30 p.m.
Dec. 4Mesquite Horn6:30 p.m.
Dec. 5at Little Elm1:30 p.m.
Dec. 8Carrollton Ranchview6:30 p.m.

