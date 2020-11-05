Lady Scots Sweep Past More 13-5A Rivals

As the regular season enters the home stretch, Highland Park is ready to put the finishing touches on a District 13-5A championship.

The Lady Scots haven’t dropped a set during league play thus far, despite several matches being shuffled around for precautionary reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HP swept every opponent during a busy weekend that included district matches against Greenville, North Forney, and Crandall, along with a nondistrict tilt against Arlington Martin.

The Lady Scots (12-6, 10-0) will face a similar challenge with three home matches in less than 24 hours beginning Friday, when they host Forney.

On Saturday, HP will face nondistrict opponent Sachse in the morning and 13-5A foe Royse City in the afternoon. Then comes the home finale on Tuesday versus North Forney.

The Lady Scots already have wrapped up a playoff spot. Postseason play will begin in mid-November.