UP City Council OKs FY21 FCC Recycling Fees

The University Park City Council this week approved an ordinance amending a contract with FCC for recycling services.

University Park operations manager Jodie Ledat said the amendment provides for a $20 per ton processing fee and, based on historical recycling numbers, city staff expects to deliver 3,250 tons of recyclable material to FCC in fiscal year 2021.

The fee for the processing of recyclable material is in the approved fiscal year 2021 sanitation budget as a $6,500 line item, according to the city.

The city says FCC agreed in March to hold the processing fee at $20 per ton until Oct. 1, 2021.

Additionally, the city council approved a five-year contract with SHI Government Solutions for Nutanix Virtualized Servers for $438,923. The amount includes hardware, software, training, and licensing/support.

In other news, the council:

Approved continuing a public hearing to consider a request from Highland Park ISD to potentially amend planned development district 25 to allow for new parallel parking spaces immediately east of the hammerhead fire lane by the Seay Indoor Tennis Center at 4121 Glenwick Lane.