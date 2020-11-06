Beauty Beyond Breast Cancer

Dallas Magnolias and Empressive Earth Gallery are preparing to host Beauty Beyond Breasts honoring 20 women receiving breast cancer treatment with a day of beauty, including a full cosmetic line, a makeover (including wigs and hair pieces), and cash Dec. 4 at the gallery at 1339 E. Levee Street in Dallas.

Women undergoing breast cancer treatment are invited to visit the website and submit a video telling their story and why they would like to receive the complimentary cosmetic makeover. The deadline for submission is Nov. 16. Up to 20 winners will be selected and notified Nov. 20.

The Dec. 4 experience begins as Empressive Earth Gallery hosts a day of shopping open to the public from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. while the winners are in-house receiving their makeovers. Special announcements and winner reveals are at 5 p.m. with a champagne toast. The entry fee is $100.00. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.

Empress Gilbert, founder of Empressive Earth Gallery, and Micah Gilbert, the owner, are donating a special selection of geodes valued at $300 each and 100% of the purchase of these geodes goes towards Beauty Beyond Breasts. The $100 entry fee will be applied toward every purchase.

Empressive Earth Gallery say they’ve installed ActivePure® Technology, which actively targets viruses, bacteria, and other contaminants in the air and on surfaces, eliminating them on contact.

“One of the scariest words in the English language is cancer. One in eight women will suffer breast cancer during their lifetime. It is because of this that I am excited to share with you that we are doing something extraordinary,” said Beauty Beyond Breasts chair Dr. Carla Russo. “Let’s help change the lives of these 20 recipients who are currently undergoing a journey that most of us have hopefully never endured or perhaps have already survived. Let’s cheer them on, along with the Dallas Magnolias and Empressive Earth Gallery.”