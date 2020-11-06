Our national treasure, Kristen Lee Hendrix Hayes, 47, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Kristen was born to Karolyn and John Hendrix on Tuesday, November 28, 1972, in Midland, Texas, at Midland Memorial Hospital. She attended The Hillander School, San Jacinto Junior High, The Hockaday School, and graduated from Midland High School in 1991. Hayes also attended Southwestern University and graduated, magna cum laude, with an English/Philosophy degree from St. Edwards University in 1997. After spending several years as a postgraduate in Austin, Texas, Kristen returned to Midland, where she met and married Raymond Lee Hayes in 2000. Together they had one amazing son, John Rhett, born in 2002. The family later moved to and maintained homes in both Dallas, Texas and Boulder, Colorado.

As a child, Kristen and her two sisters enjoyed summers at her family’s ranch in Arkansas and several years at Camp Longhorn. Quick-witted with a sly sense of humor, Hayes was a life-long learner, and her curiosities took her on many adventures, including educator, aesthetician, face painter, pizza delivery driver, and store clerk. Her generosity knew no bounds, and she had a natural knack for comforting those in need. She could often be found with a book in her hand, writing in her journals and listening to her favorite songs. She lived life on her terms, and her heart was simply too big for this world.

Kristen is survived by her beloved son, John Rhett, mother Karolyn Wilmeth Rogers and step-father Jerry Lynn Rogers, sister Leslie Hendrix Wood and brother-in-law Lee Files Wood, niece Amy, nephew Grant, and sister Karmen Hendrix Bryant and brother-in-law Billy Jay Bryant.

Kristen is preceded in death by her father, John Henry Hendrix (2016), her paternal grandparents Ellen Wylie and Smith Henry Hendrix, and maternal grandparents, Martha Wood Lyle and Tom T. Wilmeth and Clifford Lyle.

The family will be having a private service, officiated by Pastor Steve Schorr, but a live stream will be available at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at www.npwelch.com. All are welcome to join the family in a Celebration of Life at the home of Karolyn and Jerry Rogers at 6:00 p.m. that evening. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your charity of choice.

