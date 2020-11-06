Matthew Steinhoff

Some good news from 2020, and our silver lining. Lisa Marais and Eric Steinhoff of Dallas are pleased to announce the arrival of their third son, Matthew Bennett Steinhoff. Matthew was born at 9:19 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 20.25 inches in length. Welcoming Matthew are his two proud older brothers Connor and Blake, grandparents Lynn and Charles Marais of Johannesburg, South Africa, and Paul and Joan Steinhoff of Dallas. Excited uncles and aunts Graeme and Jacqui Marais, Jonathan and Erin Faflik, and Mark and Carrie Blankenship, as well as cousins Levi and Ashlee, are all celebrating Matthew’s arrival.

