SMU To Honor Memory of Slain Student

SMU will honor the memory of Jaden Urrea this weekend, distributing flyers on Saturday to seek information about his death, and hosting a vigil for him on Sunday.

The 19-year-old SMU student was shot and killed early Oct. 31 in downtown Dallas. His death is under investigation by the Dallas Police.

SMU police officers and students will distribute flyers from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Dallas near Jackson and Harwood to help seek information about the incident.

On Sunday, the SMU community will gather at noon at Perkins Chapel for a vigil in the student’s memory. In-person attendance is limited to the SMU community, but all are invited to join the vigil via livestream at @smuchaplainsoffice on its YouTube page. Media may request images from the vigil from SMU Marketing and Communications.

“The entire SMU community is heartbroken by Jaden Urrea’s tragic and senseless murder,” said K.C. Mmeje, SMU vice president for student affairs. “We join the Urrea family and their loved ones in mourning Jaden’s loss.”