Monday, November 9, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
News Preston Hollow 

Dallas Police Issue Senior Alert for Missing Woman

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

Dallas police have issued a senior alert for a woman last seen on foot near Forest Lane and Marsh Lane.

A senior alert issued by law enforcement officials said that Marilyn Wells, 68, was last seen around 2 p.m. Nov. 8 near a shopping center at the corner of Marsh Lane and Forest Lane, wearing a flower-pattern button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

She is white, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and has gray and brown hair, and blue eyes. Police said she may also be confused and in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at bethany.erickson@peoplenewspapers.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *