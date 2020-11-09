Dallas Police Issue Senior Alert for Missing Woman

Dallas police have issued a senior alert for a woman last seen on foot near Forest Lane and Marsh Lane.

A senior alert issued by law enforcement officials said that Marilyn Wells, 68, was last seen around 2 p.m. Nov. 8 near a shopping center at the corner of Marsh Lane and Forest Lane, wearing a flower-pattern button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

She is white, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and has gray and brown hair, and blue eyes. Police said she may also be confused and in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268.