Holiday Hootenanny Winners Announced

The race was tight but, in the end, Eatzi’s took top honors in the Holiday Hootenanny for best holiday take out. Fans of Central Market, Big Al’s Smokehouse and Butterfield Gourmet stepped up to show their loyalty as well.

Should we break this down?

Eatzi’s Sweet Potatoes

First place Eatzi’s perfected gourmet take out when it was first launched in 1996 and has been offering a wide variety of prepared main dishes, sides, salads, soups and dessert since. Fan favorites include the Cranberry Chipotle Glazed Turkey Breast and Sweet Potato Casserole for Thanksgiving and Beef Tenderloin and Potatoes Au Gratin for other holiday feasts. Click here for a full menu and ordering information.

Big Al’s Big Spread

Big Al’s is known for its smoked and Cajun fried turkeys, ham and classic country sides including Green Beans and Smashed Potatoes. It’s worth noting that Big Al’s is Team Cornbread Dressing so if you want bread stuffing, keep looking. Big Al’s won best Macaroni and Cheese honors in our summer Mac-Off which certainly helped their rankings in the Holiday Hootenanny. To place your holiday orders, visit Big Al’s website.

Ruth Butterfield is the Queen of Crust

Butterfield Gourmet is a small specialty foods kitchen known for its pot pies but has a big fan following for holiday sides, breakfast casseroles and quiches, dinner rolls and pies. Chef/creator Ruth Butterfield has been selling take out from her location on Preston Road at Walnut Hill, which is in the Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church complex, since 2015. For more information and to place your order, click here.

Central Market Covers Holiday Dining A-Z

Rounding out the top four was Central Market which has been the go-to retailer for Greenberg Smoked Turkeys which, as you might have heard, is unable to sell its famous turkeys this year. Central Market’s extensive butcher shop and selection of fresh and frozen turkeys, a wide array of side dishes and comprehensive wine selections were noted as benefits to buying your holiday fare at Central Market.

