DMA Reveals 2021 Exhibition Slate

The Dallas Museum of Art’s 2021 roster features a robust slate of exhibitions that use a range of innovative approaches to highlight the strength and breadth of the Museum’s global collection and the talents of the curators.

The schedule includes the first solo US museum exhibitions of contemporary artists Naudline Pierre, Chris Schanck, and Julian Charrière; two major international collaborations that reveal new insights on the legendary artists Vincent van Gogh and Juan Gris; and thematic exhibitions exploring artistic practices and movements from around the world.



William C. Codman, Martelé dressing table and stool, 1899, silver, glass, fabric, and ivory, Dallas Museum of Art, The Eugene and Margaret McDermott Art Fund, Inc., in honor of Dr. Charles L. Venable.

Ex-voto Dedicated to Saint Martin of Tours, 1886, Mexico, oil on tin, Dallas Museum of Art, gift of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Marcus Foundation.

Juan Gris, Newspaper and Fruit Dish, 1916, oil on canvas, Yale University Art Gallery, Gift of Collection Société Anonyme. Photo © Yale University Art Gallery.

Naudline Pierre, Lest You Fall, 2019, oil on canvas, Dallas Museum of Art, Lay Family Acquisition Fund

Vincent van Gogh, Olive Grove, 1889, oil on canvas, Gothenburg Museum of Art, Sweden. Photo: Magnus Mårtensson, Swedish National Heritage Board CCBY

In addition, the exhibitions Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions, For a Dreamer of Houses, and My|gration will also remain on view.

Presentations reopening in 2020 and on view into 2021 include Not Visible to the Naked Eye: Inside a Senufo Helmet Mask; the Wendy and Emery Reves Collection, featuring over 1,400 European artworks and decorative objects; and the Keir Collection of Islamic Art, which has 30 new works on view until February, including new works by Dallas-based contemporary artist Nida Bangash.

The DMA continues to offer online programming through virtual.DMA.org, including interactive virtual tours of For a Dreamer of Houses, My|gration, and the Museum’s European art galleries, among other spaces, alongside additional activities and resources.