Wednesday, November 11, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Ella Patterson and Highland Park split their first two games of the year, including a loss to Rockwall-Heath on Monday. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

HP Girls Win Opener, but Fall to Heath

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

A second-half surge by Rockwall-Heath spoiled the home opener for Highland Park on Monday, resulting in a 51-44 defeat.

Madison Visinsky scored 18 points to paced the Lady Scots (1-1), who led by eight points at halftime before being outscored 25-10 in a pivotal third quarter.

Three days earlier, HP cruised to a 73-22 victory over Arlington Seguin in its season opener. Next up, the Lady Scots will begin a stretch of three consecutive road games on Friday at Midlothian.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *