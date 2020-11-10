Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 2-7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT SO SAFE

How easy was it for a scoundrel to take four guns from a safe in a detached garage in the 3400 block of Cornell Avenue? The garage was unlocked. The incident was reported at 1:26 p.m. Nov. 6.

HIGHLAND PARK

2 Monday

A thief made off with a paint sprayer from a backyard in the 4600 block of S. Versailles around 2:25 p.m.

A pair of pilferers took three bags worth a combined $7,000 from the Ralph Lauren store in Highland Park Village around 3:06 p.m.

3 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:27 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Douglas Avenue.

An irresponsible motorist hit the rear bumper of an Audi Q5 while it was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Armstrong Avenue and Lakeside Drive around 2 p.m., initially pulled over, but drove away before providing license information.

4 Wednesday

Arrested at 10:20 p.m.: a 33-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

5 Thursday

A good neighbor found a camera bag containing a Canon zoom lens in the 4600 block of Lakeside Drive at Lakeside Park.

6 Friday

Arrested at 9 a.m.: a 44-year-old man accused of a warrant, an expired driver’s license, and speeding near the intersection of Inwood Road and Oriole Drive.

7 Saturday

Another irresponsible motorist hit the driver’s side of an Audi Q5 while it was parked in Highland Park Village between 8 and 9 p.m. and left without providing information.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

A crook swiped a tailgate from a Ford F150 truck in the 4200 block of Windsor Parkway at 8 p.m.

3 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:40 p.m.: a 53-year-old man accused of assault against an elderly or disabled individual in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

4 Wednesday

A burglar got into a Ford F150 in the 4100 block of Purdue Street and swiped a handgun from the center console. The incident was reported at 8:34 a.m.

An intruder got into a Nissan Altima in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue overnight before 11 a.m.

A swindler used the card information of a man from the 4500 block of San Carlos Drive to pay for four nights at a Motel 6 in Arkansas. The incident was reported at 1:56 p.m.

5 Thursday

A sneak drove off from a gas station in the 7000 block of Snider Plaza without paying around 1 p.m.

A troublemaker harassed a woman in the 6800 block of Snider Plaza at 6:02 p.m.

A pest burglarized a Mini Cooper in the 7000 block of Snider Plaza between 6:40 p.m. and 7 p.m.

6 Friday

An intruder took a bag or wallet and credit or debit card from a Jeep in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard. The incident was reported at 9:15 a.m.

A rogue took a $600 bicycle from a backyard in the 3100 block of Southwestern Boulevard at 5:47 p.m.

7 Saturday

A ne’er do well got into a GMC 1500 parked in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway and snagged six firearms, $250 in vehicle parts or accessories, and $30 in clothes overnight before 4:45 p.m.