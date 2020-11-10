Reunion Tower Offers Plenty To Be Thankful For in November

November kicks off the holiday season, and with it some well-deserved time off. Reunion Tower has several events designed to celebrate safely.

Nov. 14, 7 p.m. Wineshark will be on hand to help you find affordable options for holiday dinners and parties with a learning and tasting event.

Nov. 19, 7 p.m. Paint Dallas from a perch high above the city, with a 360-degree view.

Nov. 20, 4 p.m. FRY-Day hits Reunion Tower with a visit from CornDog with No Name dishing up corndogs, funnel cakes, corn, fried oreos, and more on the GeO-Deck. Access is included in the purchase of a general admission ticket – just choose Nov. 20 as your ticket date, and any time slot between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

In addition, Reunion Tower is offering Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday specials. In honor of Thanksgiving, the tower will offer 30% off adult general admission tickets on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. Tickets are valid for four months from the date of purchase, and can be purchased at the 30% rate beginning Nov. 24 at 8 a.m.

For Cyber Monday, GeO-Deck tickets for adults are $8 on Nov. 30. Tickets will be valid for four months from the date of purchase, and can be purchased beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 28.