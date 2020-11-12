Blue Wave Opens New Home Pool in Style

The Highland Park girls got off to a fast start in their inaugural season in the school’s new natatorium, posting a win over Ursuline in their season opener on Tuesday. The HP boys fell in their matchup with Jesuit.

Lindsey Hosch (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke), Katherine Huang (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), and Maddy Helton (100 backstroke, 200 freestyle) each won two individual events for the Blue Wave. All three also were part of winning quartets in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, along with Alicia Bi.

On the boys side, HP’s silver medalists were Ruihan Zhu (100 breaststroke) and Dash Wolford (diving).

The Blue Wave will return to action on Saturday with another home meet against Richardson Pearce and Texarkana Texas High.