HP Athletes Make Diverse College Choices

Almost two months before their senior season gets underway, four Highland Park standouts finalized their future soccer plans on Wednesday.

The quartet committed or signed with college programs from Austin to Washington, D.C. They include EmJ Cox (Texas), Keller Matise (Arkansas), Quinn Cornog (Vanderbilt), and Maja Davison Lardner (Georgetown).

At Texas, Cox will join her older sister Sydney, who is a midfielder for the Longhorns, as well as former HP forward Presley Echols, who tied for the team lead with two goals this season.

Matise will be part of a top-10 program with the Razorbacks, and Cornog has won multiple national championships with Solar Soccer Club in addition to her success with the Lady Scots. Davison was the state tournament MVP during HP’s state title run in 2019.

Other signees for HP on Wednesday included volleyball players Anna Claire Nichol (Wake Forest) and Kennedy Westendorff (South Carolina), as well as golfers Hudson Weibel (Oklahoma) and Key Coker (Dallas Baptist).