Looking Ahead

Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium

The 14th annual A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon with the theme “Near or Far…There Is No Place Like Home” will feature Southern lifestyle author and interior designer James Farmer and textile designer Lisa Fine.

Fine, who is based in both New York and Dallas, will discuss her new book, Near and Far: Interiors I Love.

Farmer, author of such books as A Time to Plant, Wreaths for All Seasons, and A Place to Call Home, will discuss his most recent publication. Arriving Home featuring design projects from the farmlands of Georgia to the rolling countryside of Connecticut.

Lisa Fine

The Nov. 17 symposium, benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and the development and maintenance of A Woman’s Garden, will be streamed from the DeGolyer House Library to the homes and businesses of Women’s Council members, supporters, and participants (maximum 10 people per venue). Underwriting starts at $2,500 and includes lunch delivered to the host’s home or business along with an autographed book for the host and each guest. Individual Patron Tickets start at $250 including lunch or $75 without. Visit womenscouncildallasarboretum.org.

Milestones Luncheon

The Junior League of Dallas will honor Diane Scovell as the 2021 Sustainer of the Year.

Diane Scovell

“She is well known for building long-lasting relationships and, most importantly, giving and giving generously,” longtime JLD member Sandy Ammons said. “She truly epitomizes much of what makes Dallas great – perseverance, hard work, leadership, innovation, and generosity.”

Scovell, a league member for more than four decades, has served the community in many ways, including as co-chair of the Dallas Mayor’s Task Force on Race Relations and board member for the Laura Bush Institute for Women.

She will be honored during the league’s 10th Milestones Luncheon, scheduled for 11:45 a.m. March 26 in the Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole Hotel. Tickets start at $200. Visit jld.net/milestones-luncheon.

While the league has historically held the luncheon in November, leadership has wanted to transition it to a spring event and, with pandemic health concerns, decided to do so.

Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show

Pandemic precautions prompted the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary to cancel its largest fundraiser on Sept. 15.

Lisa Singleton

“This was not a decision made lightly, but it is the right thing to do for the safety and well-being of our donors, supporters, members, and for the people served by The Salvation Army,” said Lisa Singleton, 2020-2021 auxiliary president.

Fortunately, Singleton announced, Kim Hext agreed to remain event chair with the 2021 Fashion Show & Luncheon scheduled for April 6 at the Morton Meyerson Symphony Center. Carol Seay will receive the Margot Perot Service Award. Visit bidpal.net/sawadfw.

“We are grateful for the support of everyone who has donated their gently loved couture clothing and accessories,” Hext said. “Those donations originally tagged for this year’s event will be carefully placed in storage and make their appearance at the 2021 Chic Boutique, Fashion Show, and After Sale.”

