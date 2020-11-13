Tough Tests Await Scots to Start Season

Highland Park’s nondistrict boys basketball schedule might be one of the toughest in the state. For evidence, look no further than the Scots’ season opener.

On Saturday, HP will host Plano John Paul II, which finished 40-1 and won the TAPPS 6A state title last season. The Cardinals boast a handful of Division I college recruits, including 6-foot-7 Texas Tech signee Jaylon Tyson and Allen transfer Manny Obaseki, who signed with Texas A&M.

That’s the first of many challenges for the Scots, who return three starters — Worthey Wiles, Jack Pease, and Mitchell Carew — from a squad that advanced to the Class 5A Region II semifinals last season before falling to Lancaster.

With all early-season tournaments canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the HP slate is packed with Class 6A and private-school powerhouses leading up to the scheduled start of District 13-5A play in mid-December.

In their second game on Tuesday, the Scots will host Wylie, a 6A state tournament team from a year ago. Meanwhile, the annual rivalry game against St. Mark’s is planned for Dec. 4.

The league slate begins on Dec. 22 against Mesquite Poteet. It will feature two games apiece against Poteet, Crandall, Greenville, West Mesquite, Forney, North Forney, and Royse City.

SCOTS 2020 NONDISTRICT SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Nov. 14 Plano John Paul II 12:30 p.m. Nov. 17 Wylie 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Lewisville 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23 Argyle 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Hebron 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at McKinney 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at St. Mark’s 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 Prosper 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 Grand Prairie 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Lake Highlands 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 Rockwall 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Richardson 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Coppell 2 p.m.