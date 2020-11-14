Saturday, November 14, 2020

Resource Center Closer to Senior Housing Goal

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

For years, the Resource Center has been at the forefront of advocating for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) communities and all people affected by HIV in Dallas.

And now its working toward yet another goal – meeting the growing demand for care and services for the aging LGBTQ population in Dallas.

Courtesy the National Resource Center on LGBTQ Aging

According to the National Resource Center on LGBTQ Aging, about 1.5 million adults ages 65 and older are lesbian, gay, or bisexual, and although 80% of long-term care in the U.S. is provided by family members, LGBT seniors are twice as likely to be single and three to four times more likely to be without children than their heterosexual counterparts.

To address that need in Dallas, the Resource Center has launched a $4 million capital campaign to construct an LGBTQ-friendly affordable senior housing facility just north of Inwood Road in the Oak Lawn neighborhood.

The nonprofit will partner with developer Matthews Southwest to build the 84-unit building on the two-acre site.

“Through providing seniors with affirming opportunities for socialization, recreation, and emotional support, the Center’s vision is to transform the way LGBTQ older adults live, access services, and develop community support for generations to come,” the Resource Center said. “The powerful LGBTQ history of Oak Lawn offers the project an appropriate, significant and beautiful location while honoring the contributions of LGBTQ seniors.”

For more information about the capital campaign, click here.

