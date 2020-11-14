UP To Host Virtual Town Hall

The city of University Park is launching a virtual town hall from Nov. 16 until Nov. 22 to help develop the city’s centennial master plan.

“Through this platform, we are excited to share information about what we’ve learned so far and explore topics even more with integrated, interactive exercises,” the city announced in a newsletter.

The virtual town hall comes after residents participated in an online community survey this summer.

The city will have more information about the virtual town hall on its website.