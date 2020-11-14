Saturday, November 14, 2020

Photo: Kathy Tran
Woodhouse Day Spa Opens In Mockingbird Station

Rachel Snyder

The Woodhouse Day Spa, a full-service luxury spa, opened Nov. 1 in Mockingbird Station.

The 5,900-square-foot spa, located in suite 172, offers a range of spa services including Minkyti facial, hydrafacial, Woodhouse Escape, Woodhouse Signature Four-Handed Massage, Woodhouse Signature Hand Retreat, Woodhouse Signature Seaweed Leaf Pedicure, and more. 

Learn more about Mockingbird Station and its tenants at their website or follow the shopping center on social media, @MockingbirdSta.

