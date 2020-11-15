HPISD Trustees Talk COVID Protocols, Facilities

COVID-19 safety protocols were again a hot topic at a Highland Park ISD school board meeting this week.

Trustee Tom Sharpe said district officials are working to have as close to a normal school experience as possible while keeping practices in place to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic.

“I think the majority of the committee is looking for every opportunity to get as many aspects back to normal as possible while not losing the benefit of some of the measures that we’ve put in place,” Sharpe said. “I will say there have been some easing of some policies at recess to make it a little bit more normal.”

He added that the high school has provided the option for students with 504 plans, children in special education classes, students with dyslexia, and, more recently, students who failed a class in the first or second grading period.

“Surprisingly, a large number of those for whom five-day attendance has been made available – a large number of them have remained in a hybrid option or a virtual only option,” Sharpe said.

In other news, trustee Edward Herring discussed ongoing construction projects across the district.

Herring said construction continues on the new student entry at the high school and it should be finished by late December.

He said the new natatorium classrooms and labs are on track to be finished in August of 2021, which marks the final project of the district’s facilities upgrades as part of the 2015 bond package.

At Hyer Elementary, Herring said turf’s been installed at the school’s large playground, the outdoor basketball and play surface is finished.

“The kids are at Hyer and really enjoying the new facilities,” he said.