Dallas Symphony Orchestra Takes Its Show On the Road

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra announced the residency of The Concert Truck during the holiday season – presenting community concerts in venues and formats that lend themselves to social distancing.

From mid-November through mid-December, the DSO and The Concert Truck will present collaborative community concerts across the city, featuring musicians of the DSO and other arts organizations. Concerts will be held outdoors with audiences and performers able to maintain a safe distance while enjoying live performances.

The Concert Truck, founded in 2016 by concert pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, is a mobile concert stage that brings classical chamber music directly to communities. The Concert Truck travels all over the United States performing alone and with other musicians to a variety of venues and audiences. While in Dallas, Susan and Nick will perform repertoire of their own and will collaborate with DSO Musicians. For more information, visit mydso.com.

“Our musicians have been wonderful to volunteer to play chamber music around the city. Since May they have done more than 80 appearances in many different locations,” said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President and CEO of the Dallas Symphony. “As the weather has gotten cooler, we looked for a way to continue this music-making, and we found The Concert Truck. This will be an incredible method for the DSO to perform outside the Meyerson in a very professional manner. We are delighted to be able to share the stage, literally, with our colleague arts groups in Dallas and take the show on the road to our audiences around the city. We are so thankful to Susan and Nick for the vision and idea to create this innovative mobile stage.”

Each concert will be 45-60 minutes long and free to attend. The Concert Truck pop-up concert schedule includes the following with more details to follow.

November

21 – The Potter’s House Church

22 – The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza at 2 p.m.

23 – Medical City Dallas Hospital at 6:30 p.m.

December

2 – The Ronald McDonald House at 5:30 p.m.

3 – 4 – NorthPark Center at 6 p.m. in the Neiman Marcus Garden

5 – The Sound at Cypress Water at 3 p.m.

6 – NorthPark Center at 4 p.m. in the Neiman Marcus Garden

8 – Booker T. Washington HSPVA at 3:30 p.m.

9 – UT Southwestern Medical – Clements Hospital at noon; Klyde Warren Park at 5:30 p.m.

10 – HALL Arts Hotel – Urban Garden at 6 p.m.

11 – Booker T. Washington HSPVA at 3:30 p.m.; Klyde Warren Park at 6 p.m.

12 – Location TBC at 12:30 p.m.

13 – The Nasher Sculpture Center at noon; Meyerson Symphony Center (on Flora Street) at 3:30 p.m.

14 – Greiner Middle School at 10:30 a.m.

15 – Eduardo Mata Elementary School at 9 a.m.

16 – The Landon at Lake Highlands at 3 p.m.

17 – Methodist Hospital Dallas at 2 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist at 7 p.m.

18 – Trinity Basin Prep School, Ledbetter Campus; Klyde Warren Park at 6 p.m.