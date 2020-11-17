Dallas Academy Internships

Dallas Academy and SMU enjoy what academy leaders call as “win-win” arrangement.

Click here for more Happenings on the Hill content

SMU interns get approximately 1,200 hours of graduation-required on-site training and experience; students of the academy at 950 Tiffany Way get extra therapeutic attention and broader learning.

Molly Phillips Grogan, the academy’s director of music therapy and performing arts, said she is delighted “to know that she is making a difference in the shaping of these young professionals, while also being aware of how much skilled help and service Dallas Academy students gain from the SMU interns.”

Daniel Tague, SMU assistant professor and chair of music therapy, approached Grogan with the idea three years ago.

This year’s intern, Ali Esparza, brings practicum experience in memory care, adult psychiatric care, one-on-developmental intervention, and treatment of young cancer patients. She will observe, co-lead, and lead groups and classes, plus provide individual music therapy interventions via piano, guitar, voice, soprano recorder, ukulele, and a variety of rhythm instruments.

Studying the 19th Amendment

The virtual exhibit “Women’s Voices, Women’s Votes” features some of the books,

pamphlets, posters, buttons, and songs used to drive support for women’s right to vote. (COURTESY SMU)

SMU is celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

Ongoing activities include a virtual library exhibit of items that inspired suffragists during their 72-year fight for the vote and a class that explores the history of balloting for women and its role in U.S. democracy.

Visit smu.edu/libraries/degolyer to view “Women’s Voices, Women’s Votes: An Exhibition Marking the 100th Anniversary of the Passage of the 19th Amendment.”

The exhibit includes sheet music for “The Militant Suffrage song,” which opens with the lines, “Tho’ once a little household pet, I’m now a fighting suffragette.” There’s also one of the first treatises on women’s rights, Mary Wollstonecraft’s’ A Vindication of the Rights of Women: With Strictures on Political and Moral Subjects (1792), along with items supporting and opposing women’s suffrage from across the United States.

Students in History 1321: Votes for Women! – a course prepared for this year and taught by associate professor Crista DeLuzio – will use materials from the exhibit in their research.

“The passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment marked the largest expansion of political democracy in U.S. history. And yet, many women of color were excluded from participating in the political process after 1920,” DeLuzio said. “It is my hope that by studying this history in the context of a pandemic and the renewed efforts of voter suppression in our country, students will realize that the right to vote can never be taken for granted.”

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.