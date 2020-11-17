It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like a (Pandemic) Christmas

Yes, you can visit Santa at NorthPark, but not at NorthPark

For many families, it’s not Christmas until you’ve had your visit with Santa Claus at NorthPark Center. But this Christmas shows every sign of happening in the middle of a raging pandemic, so that tête à tête with St. Nick will definitely look different.

In lieu of in-person visits and photos, NorthPark is opting to go digital, allowing children to visit with Santa virtually. The visits will happen in real time from Nov. 27 through Dec. 23, with bookings opening at noon Nov. 22. Additional time slots will be released online in weekly increments on Sundays at noon on Nov. 29, Dec. 6, Dec. 13, and Dec. 20.

“Since total available time slots are limited in number and space becomes a premium closer to Christmas, booking earlier in the season is highly recommended,” the mall said.

Once a date and time slot is reserved online, guests will receive a confirmation email with a secure link to access their virtual visit. Each visit will include a private conversation with Santa live from his cozy home at the North Pole, along with a shareable commemorative photo and video. Grandparents and other cherished loved ones can also join in the magical experience, no matter where they are in the world.

The conversations start at $24.95, and 100% of proceeds will benefit Children’s Health. Through this partnership, NorthPark‘s Santa will also be making special virtual visits to children receiving in-patient care at Children’s during the holiday season.

Additionally, Santa will be presenting his famous story time from the North Pole every Sunday at 11:30 a.m., starting Nov. 29.

For more information and detailed reservation instructions, visit northparkcenter.com.

See more holiday fun and details on Santa’s other hangouts in our December issue.