Pandemic or Not, Trains at NorthPark Set to Bring Joy

With the holidays just around the bend, The Trains at NorthPark is coming to town, hauling joy by the carload starting Nov. 14 through Jan. 3, 2021.

Benefiting Ronald McDonald of Dallas and presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark 2020 is being conducted this year, with extensive Covid-19 safety precautions, with the help of honorary chair Sandy Phillips, a long-time RMHD volunteer, alongside co-chairs Andrea Cheek and Laura Losinger.

This year, the 2020 event will also honor 4-year-old Deborah Najarro from El Salvador as the season’s very special Kid Conductor. Deborah was born without her left extremities and has been staying at RMHD with her family since March 2020.

“The imminent arrival of The Trains at NorthPark has given our families and staff a new cause for hope as we look forward to the joy of this holiday season,” said Jill Cumnock, CEO of RMHD. “More than $13 million has been raised for the over 39,000 families of seriously ill children we’ve served, and it’s done by bringing smiles to the faces of those who visit this nationally recognized holiday attraction.”

The largest miniature train exhibit in Texas with 1,600-foot of tracks set against a charming and elaborate variety of holiday landscapes, The Trains will once again include over 700 railcars bearing the names of the companies, organizations, families, and individuals that make the attraction possible. Featuring glittering and intricately detailed cityscapes like Dallas, New York and San Francisco set among other highlights like New England’s fall foliage, the Grand Canyon, and Route 66, the Trains features beloved holiday characters and hidden scenes throughout the display.

Precautions in place for COVID-19 will adhere to state and local government guidelines, including masks for staff, volunteers, and guests, except for those under three. Interaction will be limited for safety, with the attraction only allowing one-way traffic and restricted capacities, as well as regular and rigorous cleanings. Those wanting to avoid peak holiday traffic are encouraged to come earlier in the season, especially during weekdays.

Tickets for the 2020 event will only be available online, and the exhibit remains at its 2019 location on the second floor of NorthPark Center near Nordstrom. Supporters can still buy customized railcars in support of the House, with available 2020 options including a variety of standard railcars for $200, a caboose for $250, a special edition Tangerine Orange Passenger Car for $300, and an engine for $350.

Those interested in supporting The Trains at NorthPark by purchasing a railcar, as a sponsor or volunteer can visit www.thetrainsatnorthpark.com or contact Kathlyn McGuill at kmcguill@rmhdallas.org. For sponsorship information contact Diane Fullingim at dfullingim@rmhdallas.org.

Stay tuned for our December issue, with more holiday fun, including a conversation with the mastermind behind the yearly train displays.