Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 9-15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WATCH THE ROAD!

An irresponsible motorist hit a parked Toyota FJ Cruiser in the 5500 block of Douglas Avenue at 7:53 p.m. Nov. 11 while reaching for a ringing phone, pushing the Toyota onto the curb and sidewalk and causing it to roll over a parking sign.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Monday

A fraudster purporting to be an Amazon employee trying to verify a purchase got a man from the 3500 block of Lindenwood Avenue to get a $500 Target gift card between 8 and 12:30 p.m. and provide the code on the back.

An irresponsible motorist hit a carport cover in the 4300 block of Westside Drive at 11:35 a.m. and drove off without leaving information.

10 Tuesday

A swindler bought 14 items using the credit card information of a woman from the 3800 block of Maplewood Avenue. The incident was reported at 9:33 a.m.

11 Wednesday

A good neighbor found a small drone in a yard in the 4400 block of Beverly Drive, and later a gold hoop earring on Overhill, around 11:17 p.m. and turned them in to authorities.

13 Friday

Arrested at 2 a.m.: a 37 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 6500 block of Greenway Boulevard.

An irresponsible driver jumped a curb trying to turn in to Highland Park Village around 9 a.m., hit a decorative sign, and stopped against a tree

14 Saturday

How easy was it for a thief to swipe a bicycle from a home in the 5000 block of Airline Road overnight before noon? The gate was unlocked.

15 Sunday

Arrested at 5:01 a.m.: a 20-year-old man for a warrant in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Wednesday

A burglar got into an unlocked SUV parked in the 3200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive overnight before 7:20 a.m. and took recreation equipment and $40 in tools.

12 Thursday

A crook stole the information of a man in the 3500 block of Rosedale Avenue and used it. The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m.

14 Saturday

A scoundrel broke a window of a Range Rover in the 8400 block of Hillcrest Avenue between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

A ne’er do well got into a Nissan Armada in the 8400 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard and took various items between 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

15 Sunday

A rogue broke into a Jeep Renegade in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza between noon and 1:20 p.m.