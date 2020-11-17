Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Reliant Lights Your Holidays Reimagined

Rachel Snyder

Like many things this year, Reliant Lights Your Holidays has been reimagined because of the pandemic.

Guests will once again be able to enjoy 550,000 LED lights illuminating the Winspear Opera House, Wyly Theatre, and the trees in Sammons Park on the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s campus Dec. 4-Dec. 20 as part of the event.

Families can also enjoy festive projections, family photo ops, and Friday and Saturday evening pop-up performances between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. from local artists and organizations.

The schedule kicks off with a Dallas Symphony Orchestra performance at 6 p.m., followed by a Texas Ballet Theatre performance from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 12.

Organizers say they’ve worked to ensure visitors can maintain a safe distance from each other and everyone is asked to wear a mask.

