Crow Lifts HP to Decisive Win Over Wylie

Highland Park has gotten off to fast starts in each of its first two games this season. On Tuesday, the Scots finished strong, too.

HP used a 32-point first quarter to open up a big lead en route to a 76-53 drubbing of Wylie, which was a Class 6A state tournament team a year ago.

The Scots (1-1) assumed control in the first half thanks in part to a scoring barrage from Rhodes Crow, who finished with a game-high 27 points. Worthey Wiles added 17 points, and Luke Hardenburg had 11.

On Saturday, the Scots squandered a halftime advantage during a 78-65 defeat against private-school powerhouse Plano John Paul II.

The Cardinals, who won a TAPPS state title last season, outscored HP 46-28 in the second half behind the lanky tandem of Cameron Corhen and Jaylon Tyson. They combined for 42 points in the game.

Wiles poured in a team-high 18 points for the Scots, followed by Mitchell Carew with 14 and Michael Egenes with 10.

HP will continue its busy early-season schedule with its first road test on Friday at Lewisville. The Scots will return home to face Argyle on Nov. 23 before traveling to Hebron the next day.