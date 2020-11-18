Haute Sweets Patisserie Got 2020ed



Haute Sweets Patisserie does not have a drive-through window, but yesterday a driver thought it did, and propelled his vehicle into the award-winning Lakewood bakery’s front window.





Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident, but this is a devastating blow to Chef Tida Pichakron and her team. Dozens of Thanksgiving orders for pies, pastries, and Tida’s beautiful tarts and chocolates will have to be refunded, further hampering the small bakery’s recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown. The bakery is expected to be closed for at least two weeks during the busiest time of the year for the chef.

Customers, colleagues, and friends have launched a GoFundMe account to help with costs needed to help Tida and her husband and business partner, Jason Reed, and their employees recover and rebuild. You can also purchase Haute Sweets Patisserie Gift Cards here.

Be careful out there, folks.