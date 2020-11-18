La Ligne Opening In Highland Park Village

La Ligne is opening its second brick and mortar store in Highland Park Village.

The 662-square-foot boutique serves as the second physical touchpoint for the brand’s iconic stripes and classic, everyday essentials, following the opening of their first boutique on Madison Avenue in New York in May of 2019.

Although it’s the first stand-alone boutique for the brand in Dallas, co-founders Molly Howard, Meredith Melling, and Valerie Macaulay introduced La Ligne into the Dallas market with a pop-up shop at MARKET in Highland Park Village last November.

“We’ve learned a lot about our Dallas customer over the last few years through trunk shows coupled with the success of the MARKET pop-up shop, and we saw a positive consumer response to experiencing the world of La Ligne firsthand, something we also learned through the opening of our first store in New York. Dallas is such a dynamic city with a vibrant culture rooted in the arts and the culinary world, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to connect with our local consumer through the opening of our second store,” said Molly Howard, CEO, Meredith Melling, CBO, and Valerie Macaulay, CCO, in a statement.

Interior designer Lien Luu was commissioned for the second time to create an aesthetic that mirrors that of the New York boutique she designed in 2019.