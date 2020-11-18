Planning For Snider Plaza Work Continues

The University Park City Council Tuesday approved Teague Nall and Perkins’ proposal for $720,500 for engineering design services related to roadway reconstruction in Snider Plaza.

The city approved design proposals from the Catalyst Group and Space Between Design Studio for planning and landscape architecture services in Snider Plaza in November of 2019, but that contract didn’t include engineering services for roadway reconstruction.

The $720,500 proposal approved Tuesday provides for additional survey and illumination design services for Space Between Design, as well as engineering design services for roadway, drainage, and traffic signal construction documents.

“I’m very pleased to recommend (Teague Nall and Perkins) for the roadway design construction documents including some additional survey and support for our Space Between Design landscape architecture services. That contract is in the amount of $720,500 – that includes special services and basic services for construction to be able to take this project from bid into construction and move forward with the next phase of this lovely design,” City Engineer Katie Barron said.

Barron added that public involvement is part of the contract, and said the project could go out for bid next fall depending on how public meetings go.

“This includes…it is Snider Plaza, it is Daniel all the way through the intersection. We added in signal improvements and intersection improvements through there to make a sidewalk and accessible route. Rosedale, Milton, Rankin, and Westminster up to…Hillcrest, but not including Hillcrest,” she said.

The city council approved moving forward with the Catalyst Group’s proposed concept plan for Snider Plaza and directed Space Between Design Studio to develop detailed design drawings for pricing consideration this summer.

The council also approved moving forward with a plan to initiate the use of the Hilltop Plaza parking garage agreement.

The agreement with Hilltop secures 50 parking spaces at a rate of $0.65 per hour in addition to the 126 spaces available to patrons in the Hilltop garage.

“If you’ll approve that, what we’ll do as a staff is we will try to allocate those 50 spaces to 50 employees in that first southern block of both Snider Plaza and Hillcrest down to Rosedale,” University Park community development director Patrick Baugh said.

The ‘introductory phase’ of the plan involves inviting the nearby employees to use the parking garage free of charge until the infrastructure improvement work starts.

In other news, the council:

Approved the purchase of eight vehicles for a total of $394,354 for various departments that were included in the fiscal year 2021 budget.