Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 9 –15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DROP THE TAILGATE NEVERMORE

Before 3:47 a.m. Nov. 12, a peculiar prowler pinched the tailgate off a 70-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 10500 block of Ravenscroft Drive.

10 Tuesday

Online records didn’t include reporting times for thefts from a Royse City man at a home in the 5900 block of Meadow Crest Drive and a Forney man at a home in the 6100 block of Meadow Crest Drive.

Before 9:05 a.m., a menacing motorist tried to drive into a 40-year-old man at Northwest Bible Church at Douglas Avenue and Northwest Highway.

An ambulance responded at 11:25 a.m. after a ruffian punched a 64-year-old man on Royal Lane just west of Dallas North Tollway.

A shoplifter struck the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane before 12:15 p.m. Before 3:16 p.m., a thief stole a Garland man’s vehicle at the same Lowe’s.

Before 3:21 p.m., a customer went into Prosperity Bank at Preston Forest Square and tried to cash a check using someone else’s identity.

Before 4 p.m., a thief stole from a 52-year-old Irving woman in the Tom Thumb parking lot at Inwood Road and West University Boulevard.

Reported at 4:02 p.m.: A purse snatcher got away with a 64-year-old woman’s purse in the parking lot at the Market at Preston Forest.

11 Wednesday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a Hubbard woman at a home in the 4900 block of Seneca Drive.

12 Thursday

Overnight before 9:16 a.m., a burglar removed contents from a 68-year-old man’s vehicle and home in the 6500 block of Meadow Road.

Burgled before 6:43 p.m.: a 35-year-old Bartlett, Tennessee woman’s vehicle at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on Northwest Highway.

13 Friday

Online records didn’t include reporting times for a theft from a Wylie man at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane, shoplifting from the Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest, and a theft from a West Lake Hills man at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

Stolen before 2:10 p.m.: a 46-year-old Grand Prairie man’s vehicle parked at NorthPark Center. Two other vehicles were stolen. One went missing before 8:39 p.m., the other before 9:29 p.m.

Taken before 8:55 p.m.: the license plate off a 28-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

14 Saturday

Online records didn’t include reporting times for shoplifting from the Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest and a theft at a woman’s home in the 6900 block of Stefani Drive.

15 Sunday

Arrested at 12:42 a.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of public intoxication and endangering himself in the 9900 block of Crestline Avene.

Reported at 12:49 a.m.: a theft at a home in the 5800 block of Royal Lane.

Online records did not include a reporting time for a theft from an Ennis woman in the 7400 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 5 p.m., a burglar damaged a 48-year-old woman’s vehicle at home in the 8300 block of Westchester Drive.

Around 9 p.m., a motorist opened fire on two parents, a man, 32, and woman, 29, after a wreck with them in the 5900 block of Forest Lane, between the Dallas North Tollway and Preston Road. The couple, who were on their way to pick up their child from daycare, were taken to the hospital.