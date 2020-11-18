Scots Hold Court Again, Win 5A Title

Highland Park kept the streak alive on Tuesday, winning its fifth consecutive Class 5A state team tennis title in convincing fashion.

The Scots held off San Antonio Alamo Heights 10-3 in a rematch of last year’s championship match in College Station, enabling HP to extend its state-record total to 21 fall titles in program history.

The HP girls were especially dominant, winning all of their singles and doubles matches to set the tone — including a hard-fought three-set victory at the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles positions in the draw.

Among the Scots earning both singles and doubles wins were Cambelle Henderson, Eden Rogozinski, Hayden Bethea, and Mia Rogozinski. Christiane Mandes added a singles win, while Isabella McElfresh and Isabella Rosas each came up big in doubles.

On the boys side, HP bounced back after dropping two of three doubles matches with a 2-1 record in singles behind straight-set triumphs from Skyler Carter and Carl Newell. Carter also teamed up with Lucy Tilden to win in mixed doubles.