Comings and Goings

La Vie Style House

Highland Park Village

The store features the brand’s luxury caftans, kimonos, shirts, and turbans and includes one-of-a-kind accessories and styles.

“The storefront is inspired by a pink Parisian jewelry box — a wonderland of ornate caftans and kimonos​,” co-founder Lindsey McClain said.

Second Chapter Bookstore

Snider Plaza

The pop-up, secondhand shop run by the Friends of the University Park Public Library has leased the location through Nov. 30.

“The store started as a quarantine project when the Friends of the University Park Public Library continued to collect donated books,” said Ashley Blanchette, of the Friends of the University Park Public Library. With the library first closed during the pandemic and then opened for reduced hours, the Friends needed an outlet to make the books available to the public, she said.

iCRYO

7949 Walnut Hill Lane

The franchise’s newest location offers whole body cryotherapy, cryo facials, infrared saunas, compression therapy, body sculpting, iV infusions, and localized cryotherapy.

Pure Milk & Honey

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

The ice cream shop touts treats made with fresh, local Texas milk and sweetened with honey from a certified and local bee farm.

Sports Pod. PHOTO: Blake Wu

Sports Pod

4302 W. Lovers Lane

The clinic operates in a 2,000-square-foot former church building. It offers mobility training, acupuncture, strength and conditioning, sports chiropractic care, and more from movement specialists, including Dr. Blake Wu, Dr. Kayla Keck, Dr. Jessica Novak, and Dr. Austin Hogan.

THRIVR24

4305 Maple Avenue

The first all-screen virtual reality fitness studio in Texas features two types of boxing robots and flying machines.

Ritual One

4514 Travis Street

The fitness concept will have 4,500 square feet of dedicated space for movement and hospitality-inspired amenities and offer a diverse selection of classes, including infrared-heated yoga, infrared-heated sculpt, and inferno HIIT options.

