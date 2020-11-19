Eataly Coming to NorthPark Center

Eataly is preparing to open its first Texas location in NorthPark Center Dec. 9.

The 46,000 square foot Italian food emporium will consist of 10,000 local and Italian products, three restaurants, and one cooking school (which will be virtual to start) all inspired by the diversity of Italy’s regional cuisines.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening of Eataly Dallas is centered around providing an authentic celebration of Italian masterpieces while keeping guests and employees safe.

Safety measures in place include a health and safety task force to ensure crowd control is in place, mask and glove requirements for employees, Plexiglass barriers between customers and employees, sanitized pay stations between checkout, increased hand sanitizing stations, as well as strict measures to control crowds and minimize the number of guests inside.

Reservations will be available from opening day, as an extra measure to ensure crowd control and safety.