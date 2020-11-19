Tootsies, Accel Lifestyle Sell Face Masks For Charity

Face masks are not going out of style any time soon, and luxury boutique Tootsies and antibacterial apparel and lifestyle brand Accel Lifestyle announced the release of two new face masks created in partnership to benefit a good cause.

Tootsies and Accel Lifestyle will be selling Dallas-themed antibacterial face masks created to support the Young Texans of the American Cancer Society (YTACS), the Dallas young professionals’ branch of the American Cancer Society. The specialty face masks will be sold both in-store at Tootsies and online on AccelLifestyle.com with 50% of the proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society, on behalf of YTACS. The masks will be for sale Nov. 14-Dec. 18.

Additionally, Accel Lifestyle is partnering with a popular Dallas artist Kris Ammon of KCA Design, to create a unique, one-of-a-kind face mask to be auctioned off on Tootsies’ Instagram Live Dec. 9. All proceeds from the auctioned designer mask will also go toward supporting YTACS.

“We are thrilled to collaborate once again with Accel Lifestyle and this time, to support the Young Texans of the American Cancer Society, a cause that is very special to us at Tootsies,” said Tootsies store director Nerissa von Helpenstill. “We are especially excited for our Instagram live auction where the highest bidder will take home an exclusive one-of-a-kind face mask designed by the fantastically talented Kris Ammon of KCA Design. We love supporting YTACS and invite Dallasites to shop to support a good cause.”

“We are so thankful for Tootsies’ and Accel Lifestyle’s constant support for YTACS,” said Phuong Tran of YTACS. “Each face mask purchase helps us in our fight for a cancer-free world.”

“Giving back is at the core of Accel Lifestyle’s mission. Cancer impacts all of us on a global scale. We are honored to be partnering with YTACS and Tootsies to give back to those who have been affected by cancer in the Dallas community,” said Megan Eddings, founder and CEO of Accel Lifestyle.

The specialty Accel x Tootsies face masks will be available for purchase for $20 both in-store at Tootsies and online at AccelLifestyle.com, with 50% of proceeds going directly to the American Cancer Society. The Instagram Live auction will take place on Wednesday, December 9 on Tootsies’ Instagram account, @shoptootsiesdallas.