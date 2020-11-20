HP Sweeps Corsicana in Playoff Opener

Highland Park cruised through the first round of the playoffs on Thursday, sweeping Corsicana in one of its most lopsided matches all season.

The Lady Scots advanced with a 25-19, 25-3, 25-8 victory in Midlothian, and will face either Hallsville or Whitehouse in the Class 5A Region II area round on Tuesday in Athens.

HP (18-7), which claimed a District 13-5A title last week, won its fifth consecutive match overall and kept alive a lengthy streak of first-round playoff victories.

Hallsville finished third in a competitive District 15-5A during the regular season and has won seven of its last eight matches. Whitehouse was the runner-up in 16-5A, but lost to Hallsville during the regular season.

The winner of HP’s next match could wind up playing Midlothian in the regional quarterfinals over the holiday weekend.