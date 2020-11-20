Friday, November 20, 2020

People Newspapers

Highland Park's Margo Flint (12) and Madeline Walker (17) try to block Corsicana's Gabrielle James (5) during a Class 5A Region II bi-district playoff match on Thursday in Midlothian. The Lady Scots won in three sets. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

HP Sweeps Corsicana in Playoff Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park cruised through the first round of the playoffs on Thursday, sweeping Corsicana in one of its most lopsided matches all season.

The Lady Scots advanced with a 25-19, 25-3, 25-8 victory in Midlothian, and will face either Hallsville or Whitehouse in the Class 5A Region II area round on Tuesday in Athens.

HP (18-7), which claimed a District 13-5A title last week, won its fifth consecutive match overall and kept alive a lengthy streak of first-round playoff victories.

Hallsville finished third in a competitive District 15-5A during the regular season and has won seven of its last eight matches. Whitehouse was the runner-up in 16-5A, but lost to Hallsville during the regular season.

The winner of HP’s next match could wind up playing Midlothian in the regional quarterfinals over the holiday weekend.

