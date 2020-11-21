Saturday, November 21, 2020

The lighting of the Landmark Pecan Tree in 2019. Photo: Rachel Snyder
Lighting of HP’s ‘Landmark Pecan Tree’ Going Virtual

Rachel Snyder

The lighting of Highland Park’s Landmark Tree, like so many other events this year, is going virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highland Park Mayor Margo Goodwin and a special guest will countdown and flip the switch to light the tree in the virtual event beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. 

The livestream will be available on the town’s website, Twitter page, the Friends of the Highland Park Library’s Facebook, or the town’s Vimeo page 

A tree grafted from Joseph Cole’s tree, known as the Big Pecan tree, at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road and planted nearby in 1951 served for the 2019 lighting celebration.

Cole was credited with saving the sapling that would become the Big Pecan tree because he had seen too much death while serving in the Civil War.

The town is also inviting residents to register with the library for Santa storytime at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 and 4, to get a packet from the youth service librarian at lcollins@hplibrary.info for ornament craft to go, learn to make winter wonderland origami, or a snowflake.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder

