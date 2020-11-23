Blue Wave Girls Race Past Wolverines

Highland Park split another dual meet on Nov. 17 against Frisco Wakeland at the new HP Natatorium, winning the girls division while falling in boys action.

Individual winners for the Blue Wave included Katherine Huang (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Maddy Helton (100 backstroke), Taylor Copeland (200 individual medley), Lindsey Hosch (100 butterfly), Carlyn Johnson (500 freestyle dead heat), and Dash Wolford (diving).

The quartet of Huang, Helton, Hosch, and Alicia Bi also earned wins in the girls 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay.

The Blue Wave also hosted in a tri-meet on Nov. 14 against Richardson Pearce and Texarkana Texas High, earning one team victory for the girls against Texas High.

Individual gold medalists for HP in that meet were Hosch (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly), Helton (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke), Huang (50 freestyle), and Wolford (diving). The Blue Wave again took the 200 medley relay.

Next up, HP will hit the road for the first time this season on Dec. 3 for a dual meet against The Colony.