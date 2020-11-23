Luxury Condos To Boast Walkability

More construction begins in January

New luxury condos coming to The Signature Collection are expected to offer the quality Preston Hollow residents have come to expect from Rosewood Custom Builders, PHV Series, and SHM Architects.

City Homes, a single-level condominium offering within The Signature Collection, will be the final phase of The Signature Collection, joining the urban-style Courtyard Homes and the expansive Classic Homes in the gated residential community under construction in Preston Hollow Village. The 42-acre mixed-use development at Walnut Hill and U.S. 75 also includes office, retail, multi-family, and single-family product types.

At the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane and Kingsway Avenue, City Homes will feature 21 luxury residences in a community of 75 homes.

The residences range from 2,199 to 2,629 square feet and come in six open plans for entertaining and a mix of two and three bedrooms.

“Typically, we see a lot of condos in this market in a more urban-feeling environment. This building will be a part of a beautifully landscaped residential community,” said The Signature Collection sales director Nancy Holloway. “You’re going to have urban conveniences, but it will feel like you’re in a single-family neighborhood.”

The Signature Collection is a collaboration between developer Leon J. Backes of Provident Realty Advisors, design by Luc Dauwe of Rosewood Custom Builders, PHV Series, architecture by Enrique Montenegro of SHM Architects, and landscape architecture by studioOutside.

“We have seen an overwhelming amount of interest in our homes,” said Holloway. “Our offering is a sought-after change from most homes on the market in Preston Hollow as they offer exceptional design, walkability, and little to no yard maintenance. Our buyers and interested parties are both local and coming from out of state, especially California.”

She also noted the Signature Collection community boasts an easy walk to dining options, Trader Joe’s, and even doctors’ offices.

“People love the walkability of this neighborhood. Dining, restaurants, Trader Joe’s, fitness centers… I’m seeing a huge trend of people wanting to walk places,” said Holloway. “This community is one of the only ones I know of that’s gated and has such close access to all those shops, restaurants, and services.”

She said construction on the single-family homes should start in January. Then the condominium building is expected to kick off in February and take about 18-20 months to complete. City Homes begin at $1.2 million.

Check Them Out Online: signaturephv.com

